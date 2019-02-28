56 mobile Public Service Centers to be launched

Almaty. August 13. Kazakhstan Today - 56 mobile Public Service Centers will be put into service by the end of 2012, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The new Centers will be launched due to optimization of maintenance costs of the existing Centers for this year, the Prime Minister's official website quotes the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.



Currently, every region of the country has a mobile Public Service Center which visit remote areas and render public services there in accordance with a schedule approved by the regional governors.



Mobile Center made 3699 visit to the regions and rendered 81444 public services over the first half of 2012.



