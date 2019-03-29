58 Kazakhstanis sent for medical care overseas at state expense

58 Kazakhstanis have traveled overseas for medical care at the expenses of the state, the Healthcare Ministry's release reads.





Last year 45 patients were sent overseas, 24 people underwent medical treatment within master classes held involving international experts on public finance. As of August 6, 2018, 58 patients have already left abroad, 27 of them are still obtaining medically necessary treatment, 9 are waiting for referral to treatment overseas, the release reads.





18 children qualified for medical care abroad were provided medical assistance within the master- classes conducted at the country's clinics involving foreign specialists. Four kids went abroad to receive medical care at the expense of the Miloserdiye (Charity) voluntary society.





It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan's doctors perform complicated surgeries such as organs and stem cells transplantations, cardiac surgery, orthopedic and neurosurgical treatment thanks to the brand new technologies. Besides, Kazakhstan's doctors became recently the first around the world to remove the men's artificial heart transplanted before to replace it with the donor's heart.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.