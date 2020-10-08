66 Kazakhstanis tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hrs

In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 66 per day, the State Commission’s operational HQ reported on the epidemiological situation in the country at 00:00 on October 7.

Over the past day, 66 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan," the update says.

Cases by the regions:

Nur-Sultan - 11

Almaty - 6

Shymkent - 2

Akmola region - 2

Almaty region - 2

Atyrau region - 6

East Kazakhstan region - 14

Zhambyl region - 1

West Kazakhstan region - 2

Karaganda region - 3

Kostanay region - 2

Kyzylorda region - 1

Pavlodar region - 4

North Kazakhstan region - 8

Turkestan region - 2

