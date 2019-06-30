70 unexploded shells found in the town of Arys

The military found 70 unexploded shells so far on 16 streets of the town of Arys. Most of the shells fell inside the houses. It is still dangerous to get into the town," advisor to the Governor of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov wrote on his Facebook account.

As the Kazakh Defense Ministry reports, there are 650 military, 150 pieces of military equipment who work day and night in Arys. More than 150 combat engineers continue to sweep for mines across the town. They will have to clear the way at more than 30 firing grounds stretching over 400 ha, 20% of which are mountains.

As earlier reported, the weapons depot exploded on June 24 at the military unit located in the town of Arys in Turkestan region. Two people died as a result of the explosions.

