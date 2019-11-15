84 social projects implemented as part of Zhas Project in Almaty

84 social projects have been implemented in Almaty within the framework of the youth corps development project "Zhas Project".

Participants of the project received a grant in the amount of KZT1 million and a monthly scholarship during training. They were able to launch business startups.

Thus, this year the contestants launched 5 sports centers and fitness clubs, 10 bakeries and pastry shops, 7 leisure centers and study groups. In addition, young entrepreneurs launched 9 sewing and shoe workshops, 5 beauty salons, 3 furniture and carpentry workshops as well as 16 educational courses. This has been announced during the regional forum of youth social projects "Zhas Project" which is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science and the World Bank.

