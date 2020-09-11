Система Orphus

86 new cases of CVI infection registered in Kazakhstan per day

10.09.2020, 09:47 2134
In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 86. The operational headquarters of the State Commission reported on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in the country at 00:00 on September 10.
 

Over the past day, 86 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan," the information says.

 
By regions:
 
Nur-Sultan - 13
 
Almaty - 11
 
Akmola region - 4
 
Almaty region - 5
 
Atyrau region - 8
 
East Kazakhstan region - 17
 
Zhambyl region - 2
 
West Kazakhstan region - 2
 
Karaganda region - 8
 
Kostanay region - 2
 
Mangystau region - 2
 
Pavlodar region - 3
 
North Kazakhstan region - 5
 
Turkestan region - 4
 
In total, 106 584 cases were registered in the country.
 
Source: kazpravda.kz
 

 
