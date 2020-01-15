9,000 Bek Air company’s tickets refunded or rebooked

The Bek Air Company sold almost 19,000 airline tickets for the period until January 10.

As of today some 9,000 were refunded or rebooked on the flights of other air companies. I would like to express my gratitude to Qazaq Air, Scat, Air Astana air carriers for their decision to render assistance and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy authorities to help passengers solve the problem," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.