12.03.2026, 15:15 17476
9,926 Kazakhstanis return homeland from Middle Eastern states
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With the support of government agencies and diplomatic missions abroad, 9,926 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Three Kazakh citizens were evacuated by land routes through border checkpoints in Turkmenistan. In total, 69 Kazakh nationals have been repatriated from Iran since the start of the evacuation operation.
In addition, 68 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Israel.
Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.
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11.03.2026, 21:54 36396
Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in flooding risk zone
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Kazakh Deputy Minister of Emergencies Kegen Turssynbayev listed the flooding risk zones in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Turssynbayev, five regions are under the risk.
North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy and Abay - these are the five regions [Ed. note - under the risk]. We are monitoring the situation daily. From March 1, the 24-hour field office based on the command center operates. Accordingly, all preventive measures with akimats (city administration) have been taken. Corresponding engineering works have been carried out. There is no risk to residential communities and the situation is under control. Our emergency response crews and equipment are in a standby mode," Kegen Tursynbayev stated at the March 11 press briefing at the Senate.
He added that this year executive bodies are prepared for flood season.
Everything depends on snowpack and freezing. We have defined those risk zones and all necessary measures to prevent flooding in residential areas will be taken," the Deputy Minister noted.
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10.03.2026, 17:41 54911
Air Astana cancels Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana until end of March
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Air Astana has cancelled its regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 through March 31 due to the tense situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the airline.
Passengers of the cancelled flights are offered a full refund without penalties or the option to rebook free of charge on flights scheduled between April 1 and May 31 inclusive.
The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East.
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10.03.2026, 14:39 55236
Kazakhstan repatriates 8,585 citizens from Middle East
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Kazakhstan continues repatriating its citizens from the Middle East conflict zone, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 8,585 nationals of Kazakhstan have been repatriated from Middle Eastern countries since the start of the evacuation. The Foreign Ministry, together with the relevant authorities, continues to work on the repatriation of our citizens from the Middle East conflict zone," the statement reads.
The ministry noted that Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with compatriots.
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09.03.2026, 19:09 76551
Kazakhstan to repatriate its nationals via Oman to Almaty
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The Air Astana Group of Companies plans to bring back on March 10 the passengers of Air Astana and FlyArystan airlines whose flights from the UAE were canceled between February 28 and March 10, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The repatriation flights will be opearted through Muscat, the capital of Oman, with the following schedule (local time):
- KC2264 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 12:30 pm. arrival 05:40 pm.
- KC2258 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 02:30 pm., arrival at 07:40 pm.
- KC2254 Muscat-Almaty, departure at 04:30 pm, arrival at 09:40 pm.
Passengers will receive a free transfer from Dubai to Muscat Airport. This is part of the ongoing efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from areas of escalating conflict in the Middle East.
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09.03.2026, 09:22 76156
Snow and rain set to batter Kazakhstan on March 9
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The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 9, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are expected to bring precipitation as rain and snow to most parts of Kazakhstan. The northwest and south are likely to see heavy rain and snow.
The country is also covered by weather advisories warning of strong wind, blizzard, black ice, and fog.
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08.03.2026, 15:18 91776
Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight
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1,786 Kazakhstani nationals were brought home safely from the Middle East countries on 11 flights by Air Astana, Scat, FlyDubai and Air Arabia on the night of March 7-8, Qazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.
Flights to return Kazakhstani nationals are also planned by domestic and foreign airlines for March 8.
A total of 37 such flights have been operated since March 3, taking 6,254 stranded citizens to their home country.
It was noted that efforts are underway to bring back Kazakhstani nationals in coordination with authorized government agencies and air companies.
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08.03.2026, 09:10 92076
Tokayev extends International Women’s Day greetings to women of Kazakhstan
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this wonderful holiday reflects special and heartfelt respect for the beautiful half of humanity.
Women are a source of inspiration, the muse of creativity, the standard of beauty, and an ocean of discoveries. Everything beautiful in the world is associated with the image of a woman. Many responsibilities rest on your shoulders, and not always the ones traditionally considered "women’s duties." But despite any difficulties, women invariably remain the embodiment of wisdom, charm, resilience, determination, responsibility, and reliability, said the Kazakh president.
President Tokayev highlighted women possess an amazing ability to change life for the better, to turn twilight into dawn, to make the impossible possible, and even to stop wars by establishing peace. "This is where the main secret and the natural essence of the feminine spirit lies. It would not be an exaggeration to say that a woman is the soul of the nation. It is you who lay the foundations of the worldview of the younger generation, instill a culture of behavior, and nurture patriotism, diligence, and a desire for knowledge."
History preserves legends about the glorious daughters of the Great Steppe. Their wisdom, heroism, and selflessness have lived for centuries in the memory of the people. The current generation of women continues the tradition of selfless service to the homeland in schools and universities, hospitals and laboratories, government institutions and public organizations, in art and business, as well as at enterprises, farms, military units, and many other spheres of the state’s life.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of large-scale modernization that will determine the fate of the nation for many years to come. At the heart of the project of the new People’s Constitution are the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the state, as well as the interests and rights of its citizens, he added.
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06.03.2026, 11:25 102941
Foreign Ministry says over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East
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Over 3,300 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home, as the country is working to repatriate its citizens who are stranded in the Middle East, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since the launch of evacuation operations, a total of 12 flights has been conducted by resident and non-resident airlines, bringing home over 3,300 Kazakhstanis, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted that Kazakhstani citizens are also being evacuated overland.
The country’s foreign missions in Iran set up a plan on departure of seven Kazakhstani nationals, working at the Zarkukh gold mining enterprise, to the Iran-Armenia border.
The ministry noted that earlier, 34 workers of the Zarkukh enterprise, left Iran through the border with Armenia by bus with the help of diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan. Total 52 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home from Iran, it added.
Diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan across the region will continue coordinating actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with our compatriots in the region of escalation until the evacuation is fully completed, said the ministry.
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