9bn tenge required for population census in Kazakhstan

On the sidelines of a roundtable meeting held in the Majilis, Chairman of the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry Nurbolat Aidapkelov told mass media when the next census would be held and how much money is required for it.

In his words, the census was postponed from 2019 to 2020 due to organizational issues. "It will be held, probably, in winter or in autumn 2020," he said.

We will fully abandon paper format of the census. Besides, the respondents will be able to fill in the questionnaires themselves. A specialized website will be launched where each citizen will be able to insert his/her personal data. In any case, we will attract interviewers to carry out the census," he explained, adding that huge amount of funds will be saved with the launch of e-census.

According to Nurbolat Aidapkelov, 9bn tenge is needed in total to organize the census.

