A Kazakhstani university accredited by ASIIN

A university of Kazakhstan has obtained international accreditation by ASIIN, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Education reports.

To ensure high-quality education, the International IT University submitted an application to Germany's ASIIN accreditation agency in 2016 and, for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan's universities, has obtained international institutional accreditation for 5 years," the statement says.

According to IITU Rector Damir Shynybekov, ASIIN assesses the quality of universities' activities and recognizes compliance with European standards and criteria. In general, universities in the country are now creating transparent educational programs, ensuring diversity, as well as improving the competitiveness of graduates in the global labor market.

It is noted that ASIIN accreditation is a procedure of official assessment of university compliance with international standards.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.