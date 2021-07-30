A large parking lot on Kok-Tobe demolished by court’s order

Upon expiration of the term, the owner of the parking lot at Gornaya Street, east of Gornovostochnaya Street, submitted a request to the Land Relations Administration for its extension, which was rejected. Having received the appropriate notification we filed a claim with the specialized interdistrict economic court of Almaty. By a court decision, the parking lot is being demolished," the statement says.
The parking lot occupied about 1.3 hectares of state land.
Source: KazTAG
