A large parking lot on Kok-Tobe demolished by court’s order

A large parking lot on Kok-Tobe is being demolished by the court’s order, the press service of the city planning control department of Almaty said on Thursday.

Upon expiration of the term, the owner of the parking lot at Gornaya Street, east of Gornovostochnaya Street, submitted a request to the Land Relations Administration for its extension, which was rejected. Having received the appropriate notification we filed a claim with the specialized interdistrict economic court of Almaty. By a court decision, the parking lot is being demolished," the statement says.

The parking lot occupied about 1.3 hectares of state land.













