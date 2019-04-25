About 170 million tenge will be directed for landscaping of Almaty city

A tender was announced in the public purchase site at KZT166 million for a set of measures for the installation of vertical gardening and care for them in Almaty, InAlmaty.kz reports.





There are three lots for gardening in Alatau, Bostandyk and Auezov districts. The main volume of funds will be channeled to Bostandyk district - 132 million tenge. The delivery date is November 30.





Large-scale reconstruction will take place on prospects Dostyk, Abay, Abylai Khan and Nazarbayev, which belong to the Bostandyk District. According to the plan presented on the site management, landscaping will be presented in the form of different types of coniferous trees and deciduous plants. It is also planned to carry out sanitary trimming of trees (cut the lower crown of trees to 2.5-3.5 m).









