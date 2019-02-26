About 3 000 teenage girls enter into marriage each year in Kazakhstan

Annually about three thousand marriages with girls under the age of 18 are registered in Kazakhstan, Sputniknews.kz reports.





Following the data of a cluster survey held by the UN, about 8% of women in Kazakhstan entered into marriage for the first time until the age of 18, of whom, more than 5% of girls aged 15-19 married men who are older them at least 10 years," they said in the United Nations Population Fund.





In addition, following the results of the survey, it was known that underage wives are subjected to sexual, economic, physical and emotional violence.





The girls who were in the critical state address to us. They dial or come to us, and their husbands do not know it. We are trying to help them whenever and wherever possible and to direct them to crisis centres, but they can stay there for a short period," said a representative of the non-governmental association that assists the women who are in difficult life situations.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.