About 60 thousand citizens of Kazakhstan study at Russian universities

About 60 thousand citizens of Kazakhstan study in Russian universities, Yeraly Tugzhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.

According to the information of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, in the 2020-2021 academic year, about 60 thousand citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan were studying in higher education institutions of the Russian Federation, while in Kazakhstan the contingent of university students is 576 557 people," he said.

He clarified that in 2020 the number of citizens enrolled in foreign universities amounted to more than 6 thousand people, which is 4.8% of the total contingent of school graduates.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.