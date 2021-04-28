About 7 thousand facts of Internet fraud revealed in Kazakhstan in 2021

The internal affairs bodies registered 6824 facts of Internet fraud within three months in 2021, said Kanat Nurmagambetov, deputy head of the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For three months of this year, 6824 facts of Internet fraud were recorded in Kazakhstan. Fraudsters use various methods, including social networks, as well as post false Internet ads, create fake pages and sites," said Kanat Nurmagambetov.

He added that the number of Internet crimes has increased in the world over the past few years.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.