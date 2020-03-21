About restrictions on entry-exit to / from the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty

The restrictions on the entry and exit of people from the territory of Nur-Sultan and Almaty enforced from March 19, 2020, provides for exceptions for the following categories of persons:

residents of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, who had previously left the city upon their return to the city;

residents of other regions who have previously entered the city upon their departure from the city;

citizens of Kazakhstan who previously went abroad (upon their return to the Republic of Kazakhstan);

foreigners who had previously entered the territory of Kazakhstan for their departure from the country and entering by air with the aim of further leaving the country;

foreigners (stateless persons), holders of residence permits in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who previously traveled to the territory of a foreign state upon their return to the Republic of Kazakhstan;

citizens of Kazakhstan traveling abroad for treatment who provide supporting documents of healthcare institutions;

personnel of the diplomatic service of the country and foreign states and members of their families, as well as members of delegations of foreign states and international organizations traveling to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

members of train and locomotive teams, as well as persons involved in railway transportation processes, crews of aircraft, ships, drivers of freight vehicles engaged in international transportation of goods;

foreigners who are members of the families of citizens of Kazakhstan (subject to confirmation of the fact of family ties - spouse, their parents and children);

residents living in suburban areas and working in Nur-Sultan, Almaty;

citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan following air and rail transit;

other special cases that will be dealt with individually by the city COVID-19 counter working group.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.