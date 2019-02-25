Above 150 infants were saved due to Kazakhstan's air medical service

Since the begging of this year more than 150 newborns from various regions of the country have been successfully transported by air medical service to provide them for the necessary medical assistance, press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





For the transportation of children, air ambulance aircraft are equipped with special incubators and maintain vital signs of the heaped-up medical equipment. During transportation of such patients, the main task is to provide adequate support for the baby's breathing, maintain the body temperature and work the heart, " the representatives of the health ministry explained.





In early July the air medical service flew with a neonatologist and resuscitator to the Kurmangazinskiy area of the Atyrau region, wherein an emergency there was a child born before the term. The infant's mother entered the area medical organization in the 34th week of pregnancy, in a condition threatening the fetus. She was given a delivery, the baby was born prematurely, the weight is much lower than the norm. On the same day, the board of the sanitary aviation sent to the regional perinatal center Atyrau for the child and his mother.





The necessity of transfer was necessary due to severe condition of the baby, but the lack of conditions for the medical organization for his care and treatment. Due to such promptness, as well as the experience and professionalism of all involved specialists on July 18, my mother and baby were safely discharged home, " the ministry stressed.





From January to April, newborns with pathological conditions accounted for 17.3% of the total number of patients in sanitary aviation.





In general, over 6 months, 982 flies were carried out by medical aviation, 1072 patients were treated, 1137 medical services were performed.









