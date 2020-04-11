Above 70 stuck in snow rescued in Kostanay rgn

Police and other road services rescued more than 70 people stuck in snow on the Kostanay-Rudnyi highway, Polisia.kz reports.

Poor weather conditions forced the authorities to close some roads in Kostanay region. Children, women, the elderly and disabled were first to be rescued.





