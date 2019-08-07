Above 90% of construction works in Arys completed, PM

As part of his working trip to Turkestan region Kazakh PM Askar Mamin surveyed construction and repair works in the town of Arys, held a meeting on the town restoration issues, the PM’s press service reports.

The PM visited the residential area of the military station, surveyed progress of repair works at the Zhurba school, hospital, railway station, residential houses, reconstruction of the central stadium.

90% of the town, including utility systems and services, have been already restored. 6,500 families returned to their renovated homes. 62 social facilities, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, sports complexes will be put into operation on August 20.

As stated there, more than 10,000 construction workers, all the regions of the country, national companies and business participated in the town renewal.

Askar Mamin expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstanis, businessmen, and representatives of administrations and housebuilders who took part in the town restoration works. Following the results of the meeting the PM gave certain tasks, in particular, to complete the remaining repair works by August 20. 6,611 out of 7,516 damaged houses were already rebuilt.

