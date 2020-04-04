Activities of enterprises and organizations to be suspended from March 30 to April 5 in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a selector meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, and Akims Altai Kulginov and Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported the situation in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

The State Commission in order to limit the spread of coronavirus infection approved the decision to suspend from March 30 to April 5, 2020, in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the activities of all enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership, with the exception of central government bodies, akimats, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations. The full list will be determined in agreement with the akimats of the cities.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.