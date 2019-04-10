Additional 14 taxes can be paid via eGov

The portal of eGov.kz has obtained the service that allows tax payers: individuals and entities to pay 18 types of tax and obligatory payments, press service of JSC National Information Technologies reports.





The service 'tax payments and other obligatory payments to the budget' will allow tax payers to pay: corporate income tax (2 types); individual income tax (3 types); social tax; property tax of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs; land tax (2 types); vehicle tax of legal entities; common land tax; additional value tax (6 types); excises (12 types); special payments and subsoil use tax (10 types); rent tax on export (2 types); tax on the gaming business; fixed tax; charges (10 types); payments (15 types); customs payments (27 types); other payments (2 types); duties (2 types).





In order to pay, it is necessary to have registration as a tax payer; to have funds.





The tax payer has an opportunity to authorize as an individual and pay taxes of the legal entity after filling BIN data.





Electronic digital signature and authorization on the portal are not required. An electronic check is given once the service has been provided.





Earlier, the portal had only four taxes available for payment by individuals: property tax, transport tax, land tax and payment of tax charges, fines, arrears.









