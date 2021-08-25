Admission of documents to universities extended in Kazakhstan

Images | almaty.tv

The date of admission of documents for enrollment in universities has been extended until August 28 inclusive. This decision was made in the Department of Higher and Postgraduate Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said.





“I think this is good news for our applicants. We took into account the number of requests for an extension of the deadline. The opportunity is provided to both holders of educational grants and those who plan to study on a paid basis,” said Vice Minister of Education and Science Kuanysh Yergaliev.





Recall, earlier documents for admission to universities had to be submitted before August 25.





Note that applications from holders of educational grants are accepted through the eGov.kz electronic government portal.





To study on a paid basis, you must contact the virtual admissions offices of universities. Their list is posted on the website of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













