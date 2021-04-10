Admission to doctoral studies will be in electronic format in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, admission to doctoral studies will be carried out in electronic format and the defense of dissertations - online. Information about this appeared in the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2021, the rules for admission to postgraduate education programs were changed. Now admission to doctoral studies will be carried out in electronic format. Last year, this approach was successfully tested when applying for a master's program.





Due to the pandemic, students and undergraduates were allowed to defend their graduation theses online. If the thesis or master's thesis is defended online, there is no need to ask students for "blue seals" and "live signatures".





In addition, now all doctoral dissertations will be defended online with broadcast on the Web. This will ensure the openness and transparency of the procedure for defense of scientific works," the message says.





It should be noted that earlier the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said when Kazakhstani schoolchildren would be able to return to the traditional format of education.













