Agriculture Ministry commented on situation on grain market of Kazakhstan

There are a number of publications in the media about the suspension of the activities of a number of flour mills due to a shortage of raw materials. In this regard, we inform you that there is no shortage of grain, there is enough grain in the republic. We urge everyone not to hype and also not to cover up personal interests with concerns about the population," Saparov said at a briefing in the CCS.
According to him, as of April 1, there were 6.4 million tons of grain in Kazakhstan. Taking into account domestic consumption, this volume is more than enough to provide local market and send part of it for export, including in the form of flour.
