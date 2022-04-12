Система Orphus

Agriculture Ministry commented on situation on grain market of Kazakhstan

11.04.2022, 13:49 4766
First Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov told if there is a shortage of grain in the country, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

There are a number of publications in the media about the suspension of the activities of a number of flour mills due to a shortage of raw materials. In this regard, we inform you that there is no shortage of grain, there is enough grain in the republic. We urge everyone not to hype and also not to cover up personal interests with concerns about the population," Saparov said at a briefing in the CCS.

 
According to him, as of April 1, there were 6.4 million tons of grain in Kazakhstan. Taking into account domestic consumption, this volume is more than enough to provide local market and send part of it for export, including in the form of flour.
 
Agriculture Ministry answered whether prices for bread rise in Kazakhstan

11.04.2022, 14:02 4766
Azat Sultanov, head of the Department of Agriculture of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said whether it is worth expecting an increase in bread prices, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

There are two categories of bread. Social bread, the one that is regulated and monitored by the state made from 1st grade flour. The price for it in the regions is stable, it will not change either, there are no prerequisites for this," Azat Sultanov said at a briefing at the CCS.

 
In the event of a shortage of raw materials in flour mills in certain regions, according to him, or in the event of a sharp increase in grain prices, the Program will be connected to subsidize the cost of grain, which is directed from the resources of the Prodcorporation. But even in this case, the speaker assured, the price will be determined for the regions in such a way that it would allow the production of bread at current prices, and the difference will be subsidized by the state.
 

There are currently no prerequisites for increasing the cost of social bread. For other bakery products - premium bread, croissant, baguette - the price will vary depending on the cost of raw materials," the speaker concluded.

 
Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away

06.04.2022, 16:58 28071
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has died, Kazpravda.kz reports citing TASS.

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the plenary session of the chamber.

"Vladimir Zhirinovsky died after a severe and prolonged illness," Volodin said.

The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced a break in the meeting.

Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 13:18 28071
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 6 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15 patients with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 4,
 
- Almaty - 6,
 
- Akmola region - 1,
 
- Almaty region - 2,
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 1,
 
- Kostanay region - 1.
 
In total, 1,305,229 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 170 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,278.
 
Kazakhstan to increase technical and IT educational grants

06.04.2022, 13:16 28226
The number of scholarships will grow up to 75,000 in Kazakhstan, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Government meeting.
 

The number of educational grants provided by the higher educational establishments will be increased up to 75,000. The technical and IT scholarships will grow by 60%," he added.

 
He stressed that low experience and low demand for the chosen professions limit youth employment opportunities.
 
As stated there, 129 specialties will no longer exist in Kazakhstan, 95 will be transformed, 239 new specialties will appear (37 of them in oil and gas industry, 32 in energetics, 11 in machine building, 40 in IT).
 
Earlier at the plenary session of the Majilis Yeraly Tugzhanov announced that salaries of over 1 million public servants will be raised.

Source: Kazinform
 
Daily mortality from CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 11:15 28226
The daily mortality rate from coronavirus as of April 6 in Kazakhstan has become known, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

So, 0 people died from CVI infection in Kazakhstan per day.

As of April 5, 2,304 people (1,291+ and 1,013-) continue to receive treatment for CVI, 239 of them are in hospitals, and 2,065 patients are outpatients.

Among the cases of CVI+ and CVI-, 21 patients are in serious condition, 2 patients are in a state of extreme severity, 4 patients are on a ventilator.
 
Zhaina Slambek heads Khabar TV channel

05.04.2022, 12:52 31396
Zhaina Slambek has been appointed director of the Khabar TV channel. Previously, she worked as the head and presenter of the Apta analytical program on the Qazaqstan TV channel, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of Khabar Agency JSC.

Zhaina Slambek was born on November 12, 1974 in the village Kuandaria, Karmakchinsky district, Kyzylorda region. She graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. After graduating from the university, she began her career at the Khabar Agency.

From 1996 to 2014 she worked as a correspondent, commentator, executive producer, director of the directorate of information and analytical programs.

From February 2014 to July 2019 she worked on the Astana TV channel. She was the author and presenter of the information and analytical program "Bizdin uakyt".

From August 2019 to the present, she has been the head and presenter of the analytical program "Apta".

Zhaina Slambek is a laureate of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, the owner of the order "Kurmet" and the national television award "Tumar". For her contribution to the development of domestic television journalism, she was awarded the Prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 5

05.04.2022, 11:25 31396
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 5 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- in Nur-Sultan - 3,
 
- in Almaty - 7,
 
- in Shymkent - 1,
 
- in Akmola region - 0,
 
- in Aktobe region - 0,
 
- in Almaty region - 0,
 
- in Atyrau region - 0,
 
- in East Kazakhstan region - 0,
 
- in Zhambyl region - 0,
 
- in West Kazakhstan region - 0,
 
- in Karaganda region - 1,
 
- in Kostanay region - 0,
 
- in Kyzylorda region - 1,
 
- in Mangistau region - 0,
 
- in Pavlodar region - 0,
 
- in North Kazakhstan region - 2,
 
- in Turkestan region - 0.
 
In total, 1,305,214 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 73 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,108.
 
Air Astana launches direct flight from Kazakhstan to Greece

05.04.2022, 02:15 29476
From June 1, Air Astana launches direct flights from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Greek Heraklion, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the airline.
 

Flights will be operated on a comfortable Airbus A321LR on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Almaty. The issue of introducing another additional frequency from Nur-Sultan and Almaty is being considered. The duration of the Nur-Sultan - Heraklion flight is 6 hours 25 minutes, back - 5 hours 35 minutes, Almaty-Heraklion - 6 hours 45 minutes, back - 5 hours 55 minutes.

 
The minimum cost of an economy class ticket from Almaty in both directions, with all fees, except for the service fee, is 308,690 tenge, from Nur-Sultan - 307,705 tenge.
 

To travel to Greece, Kazakhstanis need a Greek Schengen visa. Passengers traveling to Greece must provide a certificate with a negative PCR test done 72 hours before the expected time of arrival or a rapid coronavirus test done 24 hours before the expected time of arrival. This requirement does not apply to children under 5 years of age and fully vaccinated passengers. Upon arrival, passengers can be selected for a random test for coronavirus," the press service of the airline added.

 
