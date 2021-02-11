Aida Balayeva spoke about charity culture development in Kazakhstan

The Law On Charity contributed to a 4-fold increase of charitable investments, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, saying this at the opening of the Marathon of Good Deeds.





According to Aida Balayeva, the issue of stimulating both volunteer and charitable activities is on the agenda today.





Legislative work is underway, which takes into account such benefits as including volunteer hours in work experience when enrolling in universities and colleges, as well as insurance of volunteers," the minister said.





The Law On Charity, she recalled, was adopted in order to systematically develop the culture of charity.





This contributed to a 4-fold increase of charitable investments, and participation of the population in online charity trebled," she said.





In conclusion, Balayeva added that at present, on behalf of the President, amendments are being developed specifying effective legal mechanisms for it.





We remind that the Marathon of Good Deeds has started in the capital with the participation of donors and patrons. At the closing ceremony of the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested organizing a national-scale Marathon of Good Deeds.













