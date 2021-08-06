School uniform will be optional in new academic year, minister says

In Kazakhstan, a decision has been made on school uniforms in the new academic year. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov on his Facebook page.





“On the eve of the start of the new school year, the issue of school uniforms is being updated. Before the pandemic, wearing them was mandatory. But last year, taking into account all the circumstances, we made a decision that allowed students to come to school not only in school uniforms throughout the school year, but also in classic style clothes. Will school uniforms be compulsory in the upcoming school year? I, both as a parent and as the Minister of Education and Science, support wearing school uniforms," the message says.





Teachers point out that, among other things, it also disciplines children, allows them to feel unanimity with those who go to the same school, and, importantly, helps to reduce social differences between students.





“After listening to the opinions of parents, teachers, school administrators and heads of education departments, we decided to make it unnecessary to wear the uniform for one more year for those who cannot afford school uniforms for children. Children can temporarily, during the next academic year, attend school not only in school uniforms, but also in classic-style clothes. In this regard, I expect to hear disagreement both from some parents and from manufacturers of school uniforms," the minister wrote.





He also explained what they were guided by when making this decision.





Firstly, taking into account the epidemiological situation, now in many regions of the country there are quarantine restrictions, shops are open at certain times, in some cities - only on weekdays. And we understand that if all parents go to shopping centers and stores in order to purchase school uniforms for children, this can provoke queues and risks of infection with COVID-19. Secondly, due to temporary economic difficulties, in some families, the purchase of a school uniform may become an additional burden on the family budget," the Minister added.





According to him, therefore, if parents, due to various circumstances, cannot purchase a school uniform for their child, then temporarily, during the next academic year only, school can be attended by a child wearing classic style clothes.





















