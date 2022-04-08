Система Orphus

Air Astana launches direct flight from Kazakhstan to Greece

05.04.2022, 02:15 12491
From June 1, Air Astana launches direct flights from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Greek Heraklion, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the airline.
 

Flights will be operated on a comfortable Airbus A321LR on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Almaty. The issue of introducing another additional frequency from Nur-Sultan and Almaty is being considered. The duration of the Nur-Sultan - Heraklion flight is 6 hours 25 minutes, back - 5 hours 35 minutes, Almaty-Heraklion - 6 hours 45 minutes, back - 5 hours 55 minutes.

 
The minimum cost of an economy class ticket from Almaty in both directions, with all fees, except for the service fee, is 308,690 tenge, from Nur-Sultan - 307,705 tenge.
 

To travel to Greece, Kazakhstanis need a Greek Schengen visa. Passengers traveling to Greece must provide a certificate with a negative PCR test done 72 hours before the expected time of arrival or a rapid coronavirus test done 24 hours before the expected time of arrival. This requirement does not apply to children under 5 years of age and fully vaccinated passengers. Upon arrival, passengers can be selected for a random test for coronavirus," the press service of the airline added.

 
Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away

06.04.2022, 16:58 9071
Images | duma.gov.ru

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has died, Kazpravda.kz reports citing TASS.

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the plenary session of the chamber.

"Vladimir Zhirinovsky died after a severe and prolonged illness," Volodin said.

The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced a break in the meeting.

Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 13:18 9071
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 6 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15 patients with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 4,
 
- Almaty - 6,
 
- Akmola region - 1,
 
- Almaty region - 2,
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 1,
 
- Kostanay region - 1.
 
In total, 1,305,229 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 170 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,278.
 
Kazakhstan to increase technical and IT educational grants

06.04.2022, 13:16 9226
The number of scholarships will grow up to 75,000 in Kazakhstan, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Government meeting.
 

The number of educational grants provided by the higher educational establishments will be increased up to 75,000. The technical and IT scholarships will grow by 60%," he added.

 
He stressed that low experience and low demand for the chosen professions limit youth employment opportunities.
 
As stated there, 129 specialties will no longer exist in Kazakhstan, 95 will be transformed, 239 new specialties will appear (37 of them in oil and gas industry, 32 in energetics, 11 in machine building, 40 in IT).
 
Earlier at the plenary session of the Majilis Yeraly Tugzhanov announced that salaries of over 1 million public servants will be raised.

Source: Kazinform
 
Daily mortality from CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 6

06.04.2022, 11:15 9226
The daily mortality rate from coronavirus as of April 6 in Kazakhstan has become known, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

So, 0 people died from CVI infection in Kazakhstan per day.

As of April 5, 2,304 people (1,291+ and 1,013-) continue to receive treatment for CVI, 239 of them are in hospitals, and 2,065 patients are outpatients.

Among the cases of CVI+ and CVI-, 21 patients are in serious condition, 2 patients are in a state of extreme severity, 4 patients are on a ventilator.
 
Zhaina Slambek heads Khabar TV channel

05.04.2022, 12:52 12396
Images | Facebook/Berik Uali
Zhaina Slambek has been appointed director of the Khabar TV channel. Previously, she worked as the head and presenter of the Apta analytical program on the Qazaqstan TV channel, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of Khabar Agency JSC.

Zhaina Slambek was born on November 12, 1974 in the village Kuandaria, Karmakchinsky district, Kyzylorda region. She graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. After graduating from the university, she began her career at the Khabar Agency.

From 1996 to 2014 she worked as a correspondent, commentator, executive producer, director of the directorate of information and analytical programs.

From February 2014 to July 2019 she worked on the Astana TV channel. She was the author and presenter of the information and analytical program "Bizdin uakyt".

From August 2019 to the present, she has been the head and presenter of the analytical program "Apta".

Zhaina Slambek is a laureate of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, the owner of the order "Kurmet" and the national television award "Tumar". For her contribution to the development of domestic television journalism, she was awarded the Prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of April 5

05.04.2022, 11:25 12396
Images | pexels.com
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 5 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 15 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- in Nur-Sultan - 3,
 
- in Almaty - 7,
 
- in Shymkent - 1,
 
- in Akmola region - 0,
 
- in Aktobe region - 0,
 
- in Almaty region - 0,
 
- in Atyrau region - 0,
 
- in East Kazakhstan region - 0,
 
- in Zhambyl region - 0,
 
- in West Kazakhstan region - 0,
 
- in Karaganda region - 1,
 
- in Kostanay region - 0,
 
- in Kyzylorda region - 1,
 
- in Mangistau region - 0,
 
- in Pavlodar region - 0,
 
- in North Kazakhstan region - 2,
 
- in Turkestan region - 0.
 
In total, 1,305,214 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 73 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,290,108.
 
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on beginning of Ramadan

02.04.2022, 15:58 28046
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Dear compatriots!
 
Congratulate you wholeheartedly on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims.
 
During this sacred time, believers devote themselves to spiritual purification, self-improvement, and good deeds.
 
The month of Ramadan has long-standing spiritual values: humanity, compassion, and mercifulness.
 
The humanitarian ideals of Islam play an important role in strengthening the unity of people, peace, and accord in the country.
 
Thanks to the unity of our people we overcome any difficulty and confidently look to the future.
 
Let the hearts of believers be filled with joyness and peace during the days of fasting.
 
Wish all citizens health, happiness, and well-being.
 
How Almaty region will be divided

01.04.2022, 16:42 24626
The akimat of the Almaty region has developed an Algorithm of actions for adoption of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the administrative-territorial structure. In addition, a working commission was created to divide the region, which included the heads of the relevant regional departments and territorial bodies. Akim of Almaty region Kanat Bozumbayev announced this today during an extraordinary session of the regional maslikhat, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.
 
So, on the territory of the created Zhetysu region there will be 8 districts and 2 towns with 352 settlements, on the territory of the Almaty region - 9 districts and 1 city, which include 380 settlements.
 

Administrative-territorial changes will optimize the process of public administration, make it easier for citizens to travel to the regional center and back, will contribute to more effective regulation of internal migration and will give a powerful impetus to the development of the two regions," the regional akim noted.

 
According to Bozumbaev, a schematic map has been developed to date, indicating on it the new boundaries of administrative-territorial units, other geographical data that are important for resolving the issue. A new master plan and a detailed planning project for Kapshagay are being developed. Economic calculations were carried out and analytical material on the socio-economic development of the Almaty region and the Zhetysu region was prepared. Work has begun on the redistribution of the current staffing level and the identification of facilities for the placement of state bodies.
 
At the same time, the akim of the region voiced a number of problematic issues with financing arising in connection with the move. Including, rent of office premises, payment of relocation allowances, rental of housing for employees and their families. Currently, calculations are being made on these expenses and in the future a budget request will be submitted to allocate funds from the republican budget.
 
During the session of the maslikhat, the deputies unanimously supported the initiative of the President to divide the Almaty region into two, noting that this measure would allow the effective development of both regions.
 
