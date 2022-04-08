Air Astana launches direct flight from Kazakhstan to Greece

Flights will be operated on a comfortable Airbus A321LR on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Almaty. The issue of introducing another additional frequency from Nur-Sultan and Almaty is being considered. The duration of the Nur-Sultan - Heraklion flight is 6 hours 25 minutes, back - 5 hours 35 minutes, Almaty-Heraklion - 6 hours 45 minutes, back - 5 hours 55 minutes.
The minimum cost of an economy class ticket from Almaty in both directions, with all fees, except for the service fee, is 308,690 tenge, from Nur-Sultan - 307,705 tenge.
To travel to Greece, Kazakhstanis need a Greek Schengen visa. Passengers traveling to Greece must provide a certificate with a negative PCR test done 72 hours before the expected time of arrival or a rapid coronavirus test done 24 hours before the expected time of arrival. This requirement does not apply to children under 5 years of age and fully vaccinated passengers. Upon arrival, passengers can be selected for a random test for coronavirus," the press service of the airline added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.