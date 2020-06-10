Система Orphus

Airport of Nur-Sultan is preparing to start operation under new code

The airport of Nur-Sultan is preparing to start operation under a new code.
 

From June 8 the international airport of Nur-Sultan received a new code NQZ, which will be used in all the booking systems, boarding passes, luggage tags, and information tables," reads the report.

 
Until June 7, the airport worked under TSE code.

