Airport of Nur-Sultan is preparing to start operation under new code

The airport of Nur-Sultan is preparing to start operation under a new code.
From June 8 the international airport of Nur-Sultan received a new code NQZ, which will be used in all the booking systems, boarding passes, luggage tags, and information tables," reads the report.
Until June 7, the airport worked under TSE code.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.