Akim of Almaty congratulated citizens on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan

Almaty. 1st of May. Kazakhstan Today - A solemn celebration of the Day of Unity in Almaty of the People of Kazakhstan takes place in front of the Palace of the Republic. In his congratulatory address Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baibek noted that accomplishments of Kazakhstan achieved over the years of independence are the result of unity and consent of our people, informed the press service of the city akim.



Today in the country at the initiative of the head of state a system modernization is being carried out. This is the modernization of the economy, the political system, as well as the modernization of public consciousness, which is at the heart of all transformations. These are the three foundations for further development of Kazakhstan in the new global reality. Only in conditions of peace and stability is it possible to implement these reforms, the transformation of Kazakhstan's society and state, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"All the years of independence we are on the path of forming the nation on the basis of civil identity. As the head of state said at the last session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, the" Nation "is all citizens of Kazakhstan, regardless of nationality. Our Constitution guarantees equality of rights of all citizens, regardless of racial, ethnic, religious and social affiliation. The nationwide idea of "Mengilik El" is a solid foundation for development of a civic nation, Almaty, being the largest megacity is a multi-ethnic city where representatives of more than 100 ethnic groups live; it is no coincidence that we call our beloved city a city of thousand colors. We pay great attention to the interethnic sphere and it is important for us to preserve cultural diversity. Only those cities that are open to people of different nationalities, cultures, religions can be considered modern ", said Baibek.



According to Almaty akim, another important initiative of Elbasy is the program "Tugan zher", or "Malaya Rodina", one of the aspects of which is patronage.



"For people in Almaty charity has already become a good tradition. Over the last two years using sponsorship funds allowed more than 100 children's playgrounds to be built, a large number of kindergartens and schools in the Medeu district, construction of more schools and clinics. As part of Almaty 1000th anniversary held a large-scale action "1000 good deeds" with supporting veterans, disabled people, orphans. Much charitable work was carried out by the Assembly of people of Kazakhstan. In the last year alone ethnic and cultural associations organized more than 90 events, covering more than 100 thousand people within the "Caravan of Solace 'Assembly held charity events" Kamkor "," Road to school "," Day of Older Persons "and" Shyn zhurekten "- the head of the city.



During the event Kazakhstan celebrities of various art and representatives of urban ethno-cultural associations gave speeches. The program includes: compositions "Atameken" performed by Parviz Nazarov, "Zhasa Kazakhstan!" Kairat Nurtas, Men, Sen, Bairimiz and My Homeland in the performance of the Saryn group, the performance of the Korean traditional dance studio Namson, Almaz Altynbekov, the Gaukhartas group, the Rice ballet show, Shakhnoza Matnazarova with Uzbek dance , Naily from Armenia and others. In addition, today the concert will be attended by the choir "Turetsky Choir", which will stage a national karaoke "Song Festival" with the performance of songs in the Kazakh language.



As it was noted in the akimat during the holiday every ethno-cultural association demonstrated its culture and national traditions, for which tents were organized with an exhibition of national costumes, arts and crafts and folk crafts, musical instruments and so on. The exhibition also included master classes and interactive sessions with viewers.



The festival of national cuisines and restaurants has become a platform for demonstrating the culinary art of the people of Kazakhstan. The food court zone was organized where everyone could try festive treats and traditional dishes of different ethnic groups.



Festive events are traditionally held in all eight districts of the city, the press service added.



