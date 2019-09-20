Al-Farabi KazNU to receive supercomputer

Photo: press service of the University

In the course of the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People’s Republic of China, a number of important interstate documents were signed. One of them is the Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC on cooperation in delivery of a supercomputer to the Kazakh side.

The supercomputer, which is expected to enter the top 500 most productive ones in the world, will be delivered to the country’s leading University – the Al-Farabi KazNU, which is working on establishment of the international IT Technopark of the Silk Road University Alliance, uniting more than 130 higher educational institutions of the world, the press service of the University informs.

The IT-Technopark and the Center of Supercomputer and Cloud Computing that is being created on the basis of the Silicon Valley model, will be located in the High-Tech Zone of KazNU. Currently, work is underway to prepare the infrastructure and the necessary premises, where the "Industry 4.0" Center of collective sharing and the Exhibition Center will also be located. The world-class IT Technopark, which is being created at KazNU will become one of the drivers for the implementation of the tasks set by the Elbasy to form the IT industry and increase the country’s global competitiveness.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan was interested in creating joint innovative enterprises, technology parks and IT centers with Chinese companies.

During a visit to China as part of a government delegation, Rector of KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov met with the representatives of well-known high-tech companies and discussed the expansion of scientific and technical cooperation. A memorandum of cooperation in high technologies was signed with Inspur. The parties debated the implementation of a joint project on production of high-performance servers, data storage systems and personal computers in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the transfer of advanced digital technologies and scientific research in such areas as Big Data, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, etc.

The successful implementation of such projects will contribute to the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan programme and will become one of the engines for the development of high technology and modernization of the country’s economy.

