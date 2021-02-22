All Kazakhstan regions left red zone for coronavirus

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published a matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions of Kazakhstan for February 20.
Thus, according to the matrix, not a single region remained in the red zone for the spread of coronavirus.
Pavlodar region moved from the red zone to the yellow one.
The yellow zone includes Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
All other regions are in the green zone.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
