All Kazakhstan regions left red zone for coronavirus

21.02.2021 2107
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published a matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions of Kazakhstan for February 20.

Thus, according to the matrix, not a single region remained in the red zone for the spread of coronavirus.

Pavlodar region moved from the red zone to the yellow one.

The yellow zone includes Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.

All other regions are in the green zone.

