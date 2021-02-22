All Kazakhstan regions left red zone for coronavirus

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published a matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions of Kazakhstan for February 20.





Thus, according to the matrix, not a single region remained in the red zone for the spread of coronavirus.





Pavlodar region moved from the red zone to the yellow one.





The yellow zone includes Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.





All other regions are in the green zone.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.