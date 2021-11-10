At the moment, operation of all mines has been temporarily suspended. An unscheduled check on the condition and safety issues will be carried out, and we will say, the use of equipment that is currently operated in these mines," Ilyin said.
All mines in the Karaganda region suspended after methane outburst
Abay mine is a coal mining enterprise of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.