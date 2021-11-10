All mines in the Karaganda region suspended after methane outburst

Images | 24.kz

Kazakhstan has entered the top twenty states in which the air is so polluted that it poses a health hazard, reports Aqicn.org.



The national average air pollution level was estimated at 131 points, which means that it "can have an effect on a particularly sensitive group of people". At the same time, satisfactory air quality was observed in Nur-Sultan (56) and Ust-Kamenogorsk (69), unhealthy for sensitive groups - in Temirtau (90) and Aktau (89), unhealthy for all population groups - in Shymkent (155) and the village Otegen Batyr (171), very unhealthy, dangerous to health - in Burunday (204) and Almaty (214).



Source: KazTAG



