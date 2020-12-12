All Nur-Sultan schools to be quarantined from Dec 14

Nur-Sultan schools are scheduled to close on quarantine from December 14 due to the surge in CVI cases, Kazpravda.kz refers to the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, Zhanna Pralieva, announcing it at a briefing.





As the registration of disease cases among schoolchildren and teachers continues every day, transition of schools to distance learning, regardless of the form of ownership, is being considered. At present, by resolutions of the chief sanitary doctors of district departments, classes in 20 schools of the city have been suspended and were transferred to online learning for 14 days, "Zhanna Pralieva said.





According to her, since the beginning of the school year, 224 schoolchildren have fallen ill, 179 of them while on distance learning.









