All textbooks transferred into electronic format in Kazakhstan

By order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, all textbooks have been transferred into electronic format in Kazakhstan. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali on Facebook.





Recall that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, voiced the corresponding instruction at the third meeting of the National Council of Public Trust.





One of the most important tools in the transition to distance learning is electronic textbooks. The Ministry of Education and Science should prepare a plan for the phased transfer of textbooks to digital format, securing the rights to use them free of charge for this ministry," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





The issues of transferring the right to free use of electronic versions of textbooks have been worked out with domestic publishing houses. All electronic textbooks for grades 1-11 are posted on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Uali said.













