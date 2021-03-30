Almaty administration announced beginning of third wave of coronavirus in Almaty

The administration of Almaty has announced the beginning of the third wave of coronavirus infection (CVI) in Almaty.

The third wave of infections has come in large cities, Almaty is going through this difficult period. The high incidence observed in the last month may be associated with the circulation of mutated strains. The research identified mutations characteristic of the British and South African strains of the coronavirus. The new strains are more contagious. Compared to the previous basic strain, the infection rate of the new strains is up to 70% higher," the statement reads.

The mutated strain is indicated by a decrease in the registration of asymptomatic forms of CVI from 39% in 2020 to 32% in 2021, a sharp increase in the registration of CVI among children under 14 years old from 335 to 670 cases.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.