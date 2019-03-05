Almaty citizens have to pay almost KZT 1 bln for driving on Bus Lane

Tickets worth 975 million tenge (974 966 610) were written to citizens of Almaty for driving on special lanes for public transport year to date.





Totally around 86 thousand of violations were detected, press service of the Almaty internal affairs department reports.





The record number of violation was fixed at Raiymbek Avenue, the next is Tole bi Avenu and Abai Avenue bottom the list.









