Almaty Inclusion Festival brings together above 3,000 children

The VI Inclusion Festival for children and teens Aman Keleshek, organized by the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, took place in Almaty.

The festival brought together above 3,000 children and teens with special needs and those from children’s homes from countrywide. It is the holiday to inspire children, help them reveal their talents, find new friends.

According to the organizers, the festival is held annually. More than 20,000 children with special needs, children from low-income and large families, from orphanages, gifted kids, young sportsmen, winners of schools Olympiads and laureates of contests took part in this project so far.

The key goal of the festival is to promote broad inclusive views in Kazakhstan. The project helps define the notion of "inclusion" from various perspectives.

The event was organized by the Foundation of the Elbasy with support of the Almaty city administration, UNICEF Kazakhstan, Almaty Jas Otan affiliate, Baluan Sholak Sports and Culture Palace, etc.

