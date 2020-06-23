Almaty region governor tests positive for COVID-19

Almaty region Governor Amandyk Batalov was tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s press secretary, Galymurat Zhukel, said.





«The Governor is self-isolating now. Unfortunately, the last PCR-tests showed positive results. The Governor has no symptoms,» Zhukel said. The Governor will work remotely and undergo treatment at self-isolation.





















