Almaty to reopen modular infectious diseases hospital

Almaty city is set to reopen the 280-bed modular infectious diseases hospital as soon routine disinfection works are over.
It will start receiving coronavirus patients on January 20. It worked since April 1 till the end of November 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. 3,430 patients received their treatment there so far.
It has 28 intensive care bed equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment and reliable ventilation system.
As of today there are 7,011 infectious diseases beds in Almaty.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
