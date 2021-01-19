Almaty to reopen modular infectious diseases hospital

Almaty city is set to reopen the 280-bed modular infectious diseases hospital as soon routine disinfection works are over.





It will start receiving coronavirus patients on January 20. It worked since April 1 till the end of November 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. 3,430 patients received their treatment there so far.





It has 28 intensive care bed equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment and reliable ventilation system.





As of today there are 7,011 infectious diseases beds in Almaty.













