Almost 13 thousand medical workers contracted coronavirus and pneumonia in Kazakhstan, 182 died

Almost 13 thousand medical workers have contracted the coronavirus and pneumonia with signs of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 182 of them have died.

To date, 12 830 health care workers have contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia, of them 8 339 cases were associated with their professional activities. The regional commissions considered 8320 cases, only 67% (5 597) infections of the total number of health workers associated with the implementation of professional activities were confirmed," he said.

In general, to date, according to him, 88% of medical workers, or 3454 of the total number of applications considered at the level of regional commissions, received compensation.

In addition, 182 health workers have died from COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan, 56 applications have been approved by regional commissions, for which the lethality is related to the implementation of professional activities. In general, as of today, 36 families of deceased health workers have received compensation, " he said.













