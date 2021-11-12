Система Orphus

Almost 47 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine delivered to warehouse of city health department

11.11.2021
Almost 47 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to the warehouse of the Public Health Administration for Almaty polyclinics.

"The first 46.8 thousand doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the warehouse of Almaty Health Department. From the centralized warehouse, vaccine (Pfizer, USA) will be distributed to polyclinics in Almaty. Today at 7:00 am the vaccine was delivered from the airport to the centralized vaccine warehouse. Further, according to the algorithm, it will be distributed to all polyclinic organizations of the city of Almaty," the report says.

46.8 thousand doses are the total amount of the first and second components.

