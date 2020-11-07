Almost 4 thousand people contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of CVI from November 1 to 6 in Kazakhstan

Almost 4 thousand people have contracted COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) from November 1 to 6 in Kazakhstan.

From March 13 to November 6 CVI +: morbidity - 114 826 (591 over the past day), mortality - 1879 (six over the past day); from August 1 to November 6 CVI-: morbidity - 38 721 (231 over the past day), mortality - 406 (0 over the past day)," reads the report.

According to the estimates of the KazTAG agency, based on the daily reports of the Ministry of Health, 3848 people contracted coronavirus and pneumonia with signs of CVI in Kazakhstan from November 1 to November 6.

According to the Ministry of Health, at the moment, 5608 people continue getting treatment for COVID-19, including 340 children.

There are 2 646 patients in hospitals, and 2 962 at the outpatient level. 155 people are in serious condition, 22 are of extreme severity, 25 are on ventilators," reads the report.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.