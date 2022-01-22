Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in "red" zone for CVI

A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of January 20 has been presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 non-proliferation.
The "red" zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.
The "yellow" zone: Turkestan region.
There are no regions in the "green" zone.
According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the "red" zone for coronavirus.
