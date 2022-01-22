Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in "red" zone for CVI

Mirbolat Ayupov has been designated as the Chairman of the Board of Kazteleradio JSC by the instruction of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Born in 1963 in Karaganda city, Mr. Ayupov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute.

He boasts over 20 years of experience in the sphere of communications, telecommunications and television technologies.

Throughout his career he held posts at the Karaganda State Technical University, Altel JSC, Kazakhtelecom JSC Transtelecom JSC, 'Zerde' National Infocommunications Holding JSC, and Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.