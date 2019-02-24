Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland dismissed

Astana. 1 March. Kazakhstan Today - Altai Abibullayeva dismissed from the post of the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland.



"Altai Abibullayev is dismissed by the decree of the Head of state the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Poland," "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" reported.



Earlier it was reported that Altai to Abibullayev is threatened by authority punishment for a violation of the law about public service. The decision on introduction addressed to the Head of state of the recommendation about imposing on Abibullayev of authority punishment in the form of the warning of incomplete office compliance was made.



The Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova commented on the decision on the recommendation to impose authority punishment on the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Altai Abibullayev.



Altai Abibullayev as the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland worked since May 11, 2016. Earlier he held a post of the ambassador at large and official representative the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry - from April, 2015 to May, 2016.



