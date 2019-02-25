American businessman organized a tour in Kazakhstan for his countrymen

An american gathered together 40 tourists from USA for the trip to Kazakhstan. He wanted to show his countrymen kazakh traditions, culture, 24.kz reports.





Successful american businessman and maecenas David Valera calls himself a kazakh and is ready to move from New York to Astana. According to him, his friends do not understand him and his family worried. Suddenly a successful new yorker becomes a fan of Kazakhstan and is even ready to move there. Everything was fine with him in US. Job in the Wall street, partners around the world, and now an office in the famous Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. But whenever possible, David goes to Kazakhstan to simply enjoy the fellowship and hospitable atmosphere.





Everyone asks me why I love so much Kazakhstan. Why am I doing it. It is very simple. I traveled a lot and have been more than in 60 countries. People in Kazakhstan are special. They are friendluy and hospitable. As an American I can say that we are the only country in the world that basically speaks only one language and is quite successful. And the country, like Kazakhstan, where the population can easily speak two, three, four, five languages, is educated and also successful, incorporates many cultures. My task is to change the views of Americans about Kazakhstan, which is famous for its tolerance, economic achievements, technologies and even national dishes. This is a very intelligent and advanced country," said David Valera.





David tells his relatives and American friends about Kazakhstan with great enthusiasm. He not only talks about our country, but tries to develop cooperation, for example, in the medical field with the Johns Hopkins clinic.





As the channel notes, David Valera is least interested in the commercial purpose of the projects and wants to benefit Kazakhstan.





I gathered 40 tourists from US. They will arrive in 17 July. There are my friends among them. I was talking them about your country the whole year. I understand that many people don't know enough about Kazakhstan. That's why I said that its better to see why I love so much this country. This project, entitled "The discovery of Kazakhstan as a cultural and tourist center" is dedicated to a beautiful country, its landscapes and, of course, its inhabitants. The difference between our project and travel companies, which primarily seek to earn money, is that we involve Kazakh families. Americans will live with such families. They will be, for example, guests of Kazakh weddings. They will integrate deeply into local culture," notes the new yorker.





David Valera has signed a contract with the company "Clobal Leadership", which works with schoolchildren from 13 to 17 years. Every year they send them to different countries during the holidays.





I also thought about the possibility of organizing American students' travel to Kazakhstan, including the volunteer program, because they can not only travel around the country, get acquainted with culture and sights, but also do volunteer work, for example, to teach English. I do not want to focus my project on other countries. Kazakhstan has done so much over the last two years, showing a dynamic economy and becoming a respected country, "the American concluded.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.