American teen shoots documentary on atomic testing in Nevada and Kazakhstan

Las Vegas. October 5. Kazakhstan Today - An exchange program for individuals from Kazakhstan and local residents took place this year in Las Vegas. It was cultural and information exchange between citizens of the two countries on issues of nuclear weapons testing.



According to Las Vegas Weekly, "known as Nuclear Weapons Testing Legacy: A Tale of Two Cultures, the grant-funded project included students, teachers, researchers and residents (on both sides) gathering, studying and sharing information in an apolitical atmosphere to better explore what happened. Each group visited the other's country".



"One participant, 14-year-old Harrison Kirk, is completing a documentary on the project to share the experience with larger audiences. In Kazakhstan, villagers lived in and around the Semipalatinsk Test Site, known also as "The Polygon," with little knowledge of the dangers of radiation exposure. Kirk says the main difference between students in Kazakhstan and students in Southern Nevada is that in Kazakhstan almost everyone is thoroughly educated about nuclear testing and its history there", the online edition writes.



"The award-winning Nevada Test Site Oral History Project, available online through UNLV Libraries, contains transcripts, videos and other documentation of interviews with more than 150 people involved directly or indirectly with what went on at the Test Site", according to the website.



