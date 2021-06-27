Ancient artifacts discovered in Kazakhstan

Ceramic tables with writing were found by archaeologists during excavations.

They were discovered at the ancient settlement of Kultobe, dating back to the 1st – 4th centuries AD. It is located near the village of Sary Aryk, Ordabasy district, belongs to the Arys archaeological culture and characterizes one of the first state associations on the territory of South Kazakhstan after the collapse of the Saka union of tribes - Kangyuy.

Only rabat, the fringes of it, remained of the ancient settlement, and its central part - the citadel - was completely washed out by the waters of the Arys after the river changed its course in the distant pre-war years.

In 1991 fragments of the so-called Kultobin or Proto-Sogdian writing on clay bricks-tables were first discovered there.

We first discovered a cluster of tables of Kangyuy Proto-Sogdian script on ceramic tables, not a large one, but a cluster. Among them there are absolutely intact specimens, which also happened for the first time. This indicates that there was definitely a center of ancient script here, in South Kazakhstan. They were marked, baked and used for their intended purpose as informative bricks, " the head of the archaeological expedition, Professor South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University, academician Alexander Podushkin said.

In 30 years of research, archaeologists have found 18 small fragments of tables with scripts and 2 large fragments. There was not a single complete text until last year. Before the current expedition, the scientists had 19 fragments and one full text, a total of about 800 characters and 60 conventional lines. All the tables are made of baked bricks with signs applied to raw clay, which points to Aramaic alphabet. It is much older than the Parthian, Greco-Bactrian and Khorezmian.

Alexander Podushkin calls it with good reason the Kangyuy writing, believing that the very fact of finding a table with full text not in the floodplain of the old Arys river bed, but in a rabad excavation during the study of a dwelling, makes it unique.

The tables with full text, like the previous ones, are covered with engobe - liquid clay. The baking is exceptionally high-quality; pieces of ceramics and crushed stone were added to the clay mixture. It is an enduring material that allowed the clay tables to survive to this day.

Of course, we have to decipher them before we know what information our ancient ancestors brought to us," Alexander Podushkin said.

The inscriptions on parts of the previously found ceramic tables have already been deciphered. After Alexander Podushkin spoke about the discovery of the written culture monuments of Kultobe settlement to the world's leading paleolinguists in 2008, at the National Academy of the French Republic, it attracted interest of the outstanding paleolinguist - academician of the University of London Nicholas Sims-Williams.

It was then possible to establish that it is Aramaic alphabet, marking one of the dialects of the ancient Iranian oriental language.













