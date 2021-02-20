Animal shelters may be legalized in Kazakhstan

Lilia Sarsenova, head of the Association for Protection of Animals Inucobo, proposed to legalize animal shelters.

We need to legalize animal shelters. There are no even minimum standards for animal shelters, so when opening a private animal shelter, people simply buy land, build enclosures and housing for the caretakers, and that's how private practice begins. But sooner or later they start getting in the way," she said.

At the same time, she noted that even if the shelter is being built on a vacant lot, then over time, residential buildings appear around and the barking and noise from animals begins to disturb the neighbors. In this regard, she noted that it is necessary to legislatively regulate this issue.









