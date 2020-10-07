Another 59 CVI cases recorded in Kazakhstan per day

In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI has grown by another 59, Kazpravda.kz refers to the updates of the operational HQ of the State Commission on the epidemiological situation in the country as at 00:00 on October 5.





Over the past day, 59 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan," the update says.





Cases by regions:





Nur-Sultan - 6





Almaty - 1





Akmola region - 4





Atyrau region - 1





East Kazakhstan region - 14





Zhambyl region - 1





West Kazakhstan region - 1





Karaganda region - 13





Kostanay region - 2





Pavlodar region - 7





North Kazakhstan region - 9





A total of 108,236 cases are on record in the country.













