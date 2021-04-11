Anti-corruption case on Kok-Zhailau resort terminated again

The anti-corruption case on the Kok-Zhailau resort has been terminated again.

On November 10, 2020, the Almaty prosecutor’s office canceled the decision to terminate the criminal case regarding Kok-Zhailau, to ensure the completeness of the investigation in accordance with Article 24 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On December 21, 2020, after an additional investigation, the criminal case was terminated again. The Almaty prosecutor's office agreed with the decision," the report says.

As it was reported, on October 29, 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, banned the construction of the Kok-Zhailau ski resort.





